Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi to undergo medical at PSG

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham set to beat Arsenal to Lautaro (The Times) Kane will have to force Man City move (Mirror) Real Madrid star Casemiro has been linked with a move to PSG by Diario Gol. Should the Parisians fail to land Paul Pogba from Man Utd, they will move for the Brazilian.

www.goal.com

Posted by
The Independent

Lionel Messi press conference LIVE: Latest transfer news, quotes and reaction as forward departs Barcelona

Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.It seems almost impossible to fathom, but the rapid turnaround from the club and player agreeing on a new contract, to a sudden departure and the end of an era, has led to this point: Messi giving a press conference, from his now-former home, to say goodbye.Barcelona did their level best to explain that the desire was there on both parts to renew, but finances and other obstacles regarding the future of the club - indeed, the future of the game as they see it - meant it was impossible. The finances...
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atalanta accept Tottenham's €55m Romero bid

Atalanta accept Spurs offer for Romero (Fabrizio Romano) Arsenal submit player-plus-cash offer for Maddison (Football London) Kane training absence 'blown out of proportion' (Evening Standard) Barcelona insist on Umtiti exit. Barcelona are determined to sell Samuel Umtiti during the current transfer window, claims Sport. The defender had been given time...
SkySports

Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Kieran Trippier - Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much (Daily Star, August 2); Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a 'dream' move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).

