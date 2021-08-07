President & first lady to meet with US Olympic Team virtually

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with members of the 2020 US Olympic Team Saturday in a livestreamed virtual reception.

The first couple, who are spending the weekend at their Delaware home, “will virtually meet with members of Team USA to congratulate them on their accomplishments, thank them for representing their country so proudly, and hear about their journeys to and competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” according to the White House.

In a pre-recorded message posted Saturday, the President applauded the Olympic athletes for their work leading up to and throughout the Olympic games, acknowledging, “I know getting to the Olympics is a long journey, and the pandemic made it especially difficult and draining, it made the impossible even harder. But in you, a country saw itself, and saw what was possible.”

Earlier last month, first lady Jill Biden was one of 950 VIPs invited to attend the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo, where, during her brief time attending the games, she took the role of cheerleader-in-chief, both literal and figural, CNN reports.

“Becoming an Olympian is a rare accomplishment in a normal time. But you did it during a global pandemic,” she told athletes during a virtual conversation in the Olympic Village. “In these moments we are more than our cities or states or backgrounds. We are more than our jobs or our political parties.”

Asked Thursday if Biden had invited the Olympic team to visit the White House on their return stateside, White House press secretary Jen Psaki joked, “I hope so. They’re invited — I’m inviting them here to my house, anywhere you want to come.”

“I have nothing to preview — I don’t have anything on the schedule, but certainly that’s a tradition and the President is probably as obsessed with the Olympics as I am, if not more, so I expect there’ll be an invitation at some point,’ she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.