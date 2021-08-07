Cancel
Public Health

In rural Arkansas, a shocking loss wards off vaccine hesitancy

By Kristen V Brown Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Bradley County, Arkansas, has much in common with communities across the U.S. that have seen widespread resistance to vaccinating against COVID-19: It is extremely rural, heavily Republican and has significant Black and Latino populations. Yet Bradley is an outlier in a state where uptake of vaccines is among the lowest...

