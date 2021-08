The fun and games of last week’s All-Star Race are in the rear-view mirror. Now, it’s time for the cars and stars of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series to get back on task for the big picture: a shot at taking home the $100,000 champion’s purse later this year. To return to that focus, they’ll have two more opportunities to make their way into the 10-driver playoffs, starting with tonight’s round at Watkins Glen International.