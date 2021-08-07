Cancel
Our clouded crystal ball (some thoughts on futurism)

By Michael Nesset
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinion Editor's note: "We lose what we love, inevitably, and the only way to avoid loss is to love no one and nothing, a cure far worse than the disease." So, in November 2018, in an essay on these pages entitled "The gift of loss," wrote Michael Nesset, a regular contributor here for decades. Remembering his painful childhood mourning for a beloved grandfather, Nesset added: "Grandparents give us, among many other gifts, an early experience of death and grief. Their loss prepares us for the inevitable losses of grown-up life, for the sympathy and the compensations that make these losses bearable, and, eventually, for the loss of our own lives."

www.startribune.com

