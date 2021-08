Last fall something happened in New Orleans that hadn’t taken place since head coach Willie Fritz took over; things felt like they stagnated for Tulane’s football program. Now that’s not to say the Green Wave had a bad season by any stretch because they certainly didn’t. The team finished top of the AAC in two major statistical categories: sacks (37) and rushing offense (over 2,500 yards). They made a return trip to a bowl game and two more players were drafted into the NFL.