Alabama Coach Nick Saban said the death of Bobby Bowden, the second-winningest coach of all time, "saddens all of college football." Bowden died Sunday morning of pancreatic cancer. He was 91. Bowden grew up in Birmingham and played high school ball at Woodlawn. He played and coached at Samford University. A statue honoring Bowden stands in front of Seibert Stadium. Before building a college football powerhouse at Florida State, Bowden was the head coach at West Virginia from 1970 to 1975. Saban, a West Virginia native, had just wrapped up his college playing career at Kent State in 1973. Saban's father, who went by "Big Nick" had passed away that year of a heart attack. Bowden reached out to Saban.