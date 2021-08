The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps South Carolina’s 2020 season and keys in on their current coaching staff and roster and projects just where they will finish in 2021. Is Shane Beamer the right man for the job? Who do the Gamecocks go with at quarterback? Is Kevin Harris the best running back in the SEC? Is South Carolina short of playmakers on the outside? Can the Gamecocks defense instantly improve under a new regime? Could South Carolina make a bowl and surprise in the SEC East? We talk it all on this special South Carolina Gamecocks edition of The College Football Experience.