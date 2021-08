The Illinois basketball coaching staff continued to show they have recruiting power on Sunday afternoon. I am impressed with the Illini class of 2022 as of right now. They have three players committed, two of which are in the top 100 nationally. The other, Reggie Bass, is an under-the-radar top 200 recruit. Illinois ranks No. 5 in the country for the 2022 class and No. 2 in the Big Ten.