Week In Politics: Cuomo's Harassment Case, Infrastructure Bill, Eviction Moratorium

The year-plus-long saga is finally over. Andrew Cuomo resigned onTuesday, ending a 10-year run as New York’s governor. Cuomo’s resignation is no surprise. He was completely out of options, backed into a corner of his own creation. Cuomo enjoyed liberal media darling status during the COVID-19 pandemic even as he handled it terribly. He ignored the virus’ spread in New York prisons and his office fudged nursing home death numbers. But that didn’t stop him from winning an Emmy for his televised press conferences. Media types fancied him as a Democratic foil for Donald Trump, a supposed exemplar of competence contrast against the president’s bumbling idiocy. Some even speculated he might replace Joe Biden atop the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Many had him pegged for a potential White House run in 2024.