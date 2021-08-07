Cancel
COMIC BOOKS: Detective Comics: Fall of the Batmen

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 2 days ago
Fall of the Batmen

In the last collection of writer James Tynion IV's run on "Batman: Detective Comics," Red Robin (the Tim Drake Robin) returned from being believed dead to battle his future self – an embittered Batman set on changing the past so he will never inherit the Dark Knight's cowl from Bruce Wayne.

Future Tim Drake/Batman plans to stop this future by killing Batwoman. He claims Batwoman is the key to events leading him to become the new Batman. In "Detective Comics: A Lonely Place of Living," future Tim Drake/Batman fails to kill Batwoman.

Still, Tim Drake/Red Robin wants to leave the superhero game to lead a normal life but first he believes he must devote himself to stopping any event that will lead him to becoming future Batman.

In "The Fall of the Batmen," Red Robin fails.

Batwoman literally triggers the event that splits the team of young Gotham City vigilantes led by the Bruce Wayne Batman.

Tynion's "Detective Comics" run pulled the Bat-Signal off of Batman and turned the title into a team book. Each story arc focuses on a different team member. Here, the team member is Clayface – the Batman villain recruited onto the Bat-team.

Batman is present but he's on the sidelines more than he has likely ever been in the 80-plus-year run of "Detective Comics."

No mystery here, discovering Tynion's "Detective" run book by book is a treat.

