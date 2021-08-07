Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Acosta: People shouldn't have to die so some politicians can 'own the libs'

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

CNN’s Jim Acosta calls out GOP members’ reluctance to push their supporters to get vaccinated as vaccination rates stall and the Delta variant continues to cause coronavirus cases to surge.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

607K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politicians#Delta#Stall#Vaccinations#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsnewsandguts.com

Jim Acosta Suggests Naming New COVID Variants After GOP Politicians Who Are “Prolonging” Pandemic

Jim Acosta is taking down Republican politicians who are refusing to institute precautions or promote vaccines during this recent COVID surge. The CNN anchor specifically took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for barring school districts from enacting mask mandates and for telling President Biden “I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.” Acosta called it an “I know you are but what I am I moment… Not exactly a JFK profile in courage moment.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi politician called pediatrician ‘ignorant’ over COVID-19 comments; Twitter users quickly came to her defense

A former Mississippi politician and vocal denier of the seriousness of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic picked a fight on social media over the weekend with an outspoken state pediatrician and response from others coming to her defense was swift. Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, a farmer from DeSoto County,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Rand Paul blasted over ‘damaging’ anti-Covid rant telling Americans to ‘resist’ the CDC and stop wearing masks

Controversial US senator Rand Paul has been blasted after insisting Americans should reject government-mandated regulations, including wearing masks, in a “dangerous” anti-Covid rant.In a 3 minute and 37-second long clip posted on his Twitter, the Republican senator, who represents the state of Kentucky, delivered a long and rambling speech encouraging people to ignore rules brought in to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.Paul posted the video on 8 August with the caption: “We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society,...
POTUSNew York Post

Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges people to get the ‘Trump vaccine’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged Sunday that she was inoculated against COVID-19 “months ago” — with the “Trump vaccine.”. Sanders, former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson from 2017 to 2019, also railed against the “misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the media” before making the call, she said in an opinion piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News denies contact with White House about vaccine coverage

Fox News issued a scathing rebuke to reporting from CNN on Tuesday suggesting the network held talks with officials in the White House Communications Office about how the network should cover coronavirus vaccines. CNN, citing a single anonymous source, reported there have been high-level talks between network staffers at the...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Trump Will Run For President In 2024, Still Leads GOP: Top Republicans

A former Trump administration official said he believes Donald Trump will run for the presidency again in the 2024 election. Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, said that the ex-president has indicated his interest in making another bid for the presidency after watching current President Joe Biden’s response to a variety of issues, including immigration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Democrats 'spent enough time and money' trying to 'trash' Kavanaugh

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy