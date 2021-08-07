Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover fails to collect rock in sampling attempt

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team is trouble-shooting a failed sample collection. Images show a borehole where the rover tried to sample a dried-up Martian lakebed, looking for possible signs of past microbial life.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

263K+
Followers
34K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rover#Borehole#Martian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Geologists Discover That NASA Rover Has Been Exploring Surface Sediments, Not Ancient Lake Deposits

In 2012, NASA landed the rover Curiosity in the Gale crater on Mars because the crater was thought by many scientists to be the site of an ancient lake on Mars more than 3 billion years ago. Since that time, the rover has been driving along, carrying out geological analyses with its suite of instruments for over 3,190 sols (martian days, equivalent to 3278 earth days). After analyzing the data, researchers from Department of Earth Sciences, the Faculty of Science at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), have proposed that the sediments measured by the rover during most of the mission did not actually form in a lake.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Interior of Mars Revealed by NASA InSight Lander’s Seismic Observations

The first direct seismic observations from NASA’s InSight lander, presented in three studies in this issue, provide clues to the composition of Mars. Researchers across these studies report preliminary findings from the Insight mission and begin to map — for the first time — the interior of a planet apart from Earth.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

If NASA had known ahead of time Space Shuttle Columbia was going to disintegrate on re-entry, they could have tried to rescue its crew. Here’s how.

Columbia was the first space shuttle to fly in space; its first flight took place in April 1981, and it successfully completed 27 missions before the disaster. On its 28th flight, Columbia left Earth for the last time on Jan. 16, 2003. At the time, the shuttle program was focused on building the International Space Station. However, Columbia’s final mission, known as STS-107, emphasized pure research.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Impact Crater Trio: ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter Releases Stunning Image From Lunae Planum, Mars

This image was taken on March 22, 2021, in the Lunae Planum region [16.74°N, 300.9°E] of Mars by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO). This region is known to be covered by large lava deposits probably from the nearby Tharsis Montes volcanoes. In this image, three medium-sized impact craters take center stage, with many smaller impacts pockmarking the scene. Zooming into the larger craters it is possible to see layers in the inner rim that could represent the successive accumulation of lava flows in this area.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

NASA has glimpsed our galaxy's fate in three-way galactic brawl

A stunning Hubble Space Telescope image of three galaxies tearing each other apart has given astronomers an early glimpse into the Milky Way’s fate. Located 389 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Lynx, Arp 195 is a galaxy cluster made up of three galaxies ripping each other apart in a three-way gravitational tug-of-war. It is a destiny that astronomers predict will befall the Milky Way when, in 4.5 billion years’ time, it is set to collide with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, according to an assessment by the European Space Agency.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif., August 6, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab’s first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA’s Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Did You Ever Pretend Living on Mars? NASA Could Pay You for That!

Humanity will most probably find ways to live on Mars and build infrastructure there. Although it won’t be possible in the near future, let’s not forget that technology constantly evolves at a staggering rate. But until that moment, all we can do is just pretend. And if we’re good actors, NASA is even willing to offer us some financial rewards.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Starship is Stacked on the Super Heavy Booster. The Tallest Rocket Ever Built

Once again, things are gearing up at SpaceX’s South Texas Launch Facility, located just outside the village of Boca Chica, Texas. In recent weeks, the aerospace community has been abuzz about the rollout and Static Fire test of the Super Heavy Booster 3 (B3) prototype. This was the first time a booster was tested, which will be responsible for launching the Starship to space in the near future. Since then, things have only ramped up some more.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA images massive rings around a distant black hole

NASA is conducting observations of a black hole that is part of the binary system called V404 Cygni. The system is located 7800 light-years away from Earth, and the black hole is actively slurping up dust and material from its companion star. Its companion star is about half the mass of the Sun.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA Discovers Huge Rings Surrounding a Black Hole

Who would have thought that black holes can become even more intriguing than they already are? Except for defying many laws of physics, such a cosmic beast from the V404 Cygni binary system amazes astronomers even more. Thanks to the Chandra X-ray Observatory of NASA and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, images were captured of the black hole featuring a set of rings surrounding it.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Discovery Alert: A “Cool” Neptune-Like Planet – With Plenty of Atmosphere?

The discovery: A planet some 90 light-years away from Earth is oddly reminiscent of our own Neptune – that is, a gaseous world with a potentially rich atmosphere, ripe for study. The planet is more than 3 ½ times as big around as Earth and warm by Earthly standards at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 Celsius). But astronomers say it is one of the “coolest,” comparatively small planets known to date, and in a prime position for the components of its atmosphere to be teased apart by space telescopes.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy