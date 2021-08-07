Suni Lee Achieves the American Dream

At the age of 18, many of our Hmong parents and grandparents found themselves entrenched in the middle of a war that would eventually drop more than 260,000 bombs on their farmlands, a planeload every eight minutes for nine straight years to make Laos the most bombed country in the history of the world. Many had fought against communists and North Vietnamese supply lines. During this Secret War, fleeing Hmong families huddled closely in the dense forest of Laos, agent orange silently rotting their bare feet to the point that they’d eventually have to be left behind. Mothers, careful not to miscalculate, gently pressed opium into their babies’ bottoms so their cries would not give the Viet Cong an advantage. Everyone prayed for a raft to be waiting to bring them across the sniper-filled Mekong River because the promise of freedom and the protection of American soldiers lay just beyond on those dark, glistening Thai banks.