Elections

Candidate Jake Bequette Gets In The Watermelon Spirit

By April Lovette
swark.today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Candidate, Jake Bequette, visited the Hope Watermelon Festival this morning and SWARK.Today has the exclusive! Bequette participated in many of the festivities and learned how to celebrate watermelon style! Local proprietor of Tailgaters, John Caldwell spent some time with Bequette touring the festival. Watch the video to see Jake participate in one Hope’s longest standing traditions.

Jake Bequette
#Watermelon#U S#Swark Today#Tailgaters
