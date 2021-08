Ahead of the COP26 conference which will take place in Glasgow later this year, researchers from The Centre for Climate Justice at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland, in collaboration with the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance and academic partners in Africa have released a report recommending governments regularly review and report loss of life and damage caused by the impact of our climate crisis. They argue the approach should mirror the real-time data issued during the pandemic. Since this may help people recognize the urgency of the situation when it comes to the climate crisis—and get a true picture of the devastating impacts of global warming.