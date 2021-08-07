Bikers continue to head west for the 81st annual Sturgis Rally

MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – People are traveling for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which officially started yesterday. You could hear a roar of motorcycles on I-90 today. Whether they were riding a bike the whole way or hauling them in trailers, bikers were coming from Minnesota, South Carolina, Kentucky and New York. Three bikers at a rest stop near Salem, S.D., were headed to Sturgis for the first time. One of them is Philip Burden from Kentucky who is headed west with his nephew.