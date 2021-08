It’s not unusual for politicians at the annual Fancy Farm political event to take some licks, but Gov. Andy Beshear got roughed up in absentia Saturday. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, both Democrats, declined invitations to attend the 141st edition of the picnic, one of the premier political events in Kentucky, on Saturday. Beshear said that with no elections in Kentucky this year, he would take the opportunity to spend time with his family.