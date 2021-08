Last Saturday, the Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park was a sight to see bustling with Angelenos dancing and feeling the joy on a warm summer night. Dominating the stage were LA’s very own The Paranoias. Breaking down the house with their vibrant Latin ska, fans were shakin’ up the Levitt dancing to the slick grooves of the Paranoias. Check out the photos below from the event and be sure to peep what’s next in store at the Levitt.