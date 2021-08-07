Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Win a Trip to Space Aboard Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Shuttle!

Cover picture for the articleAh, if you could just be Sir Richard Branson. Not only would you get to enjoy his crazy lifestyle, but you’d also get to head into space aboard the first Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflight. Well, the possibility of you waking up one morning as Branson is pretty slim, but you do have a good chance of joining him on that Virgin Galactic flight. Omaze is offering the chance to win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic Flights to Space.

