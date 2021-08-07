Report: WWE Releases To Become A Regular Occurrence, Backstage Official Speaks Out
The WWE releases will reportedly become a regular occurrence moving forward, according to Fightful Select. Since the start of the pandemic, WWE have released dozens of talents from their rosters, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT and 205Live. Some talents were yet to appear on television, whereas others were prominent names who had been in the company for over a decade, with some even being former world champions.heelbynature.com
Comments / 0