Glo set for final home weekend of the season

The Green Bay Booyah and Lakeshore Chinooks traded blows in Friday’s first inning but the Booyah could not keep up the entire game in their 10-4 loss. The Booyah gave up a run to the Chinooks in the top of the first inning and then tied the game back up on a Spencer Weston lead-off home run. Lakeshore broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs. Green Bay answered with two runs in the next half-inning but the Chinooks scored five more runs in the top of the fifth to put the game out of reach, making it 9-2. The Booyah wouldn’t give up as Tristin Garcia hit a two-run home run, which was his eighth homer of the year. The six-run loss puts the Booyah record for the second half of the season at 12-24 and 25-46 for the overall season. The Booyah will play their final season game when they visit the Chinooks in Mequon, with the first pitch being thrown at 6:35 PM.