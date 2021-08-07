Cancel
Glo set for final home weekend of the season

By Tanner Bickford
newradiosports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Glo will have their hands full with a pair of teams from across the lake this weekend. The Glo play a pair of Michigan teams on Saturday and Sunday, starting with Saturday’s game against the Flint Monarchs. It’ll be the second time the two teams meet, as Wisconsin took the first meeting 85-63 on July 11th. Flint is yet to win a game this season.

