The Minnesota Wild are trying to be competitive without handing the reins to the youth. While they are accepting that prospects and youngsters are their future, they’re not going to just place spots in the lineup in their lap and go “here, do whatever you want,” just not quite yet. Wild GM Bill Guerin made it clear that there is talent in their prospect pool with the likes of Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy, and Calen Addison, but they’re going to have to earn their spots in training camp.