Blizzard to square off out east

The Green Bay Blizzard are on the east coast in an attempt to rebound against the Massachusetts Pirates after their loss to Bismarck last weekend. The Blizzard beat the Pirates, who hail from Worcester, MA, 40-36 in the second game of the season. That was over three months ago, and the Blizzard have not scored over 33 points since June 25th, when they beat the Iowa Barnstormers 34-26. The Blizzard have a record of 5-6 at this point in the season. Their Saturday foe, Massachusetts, holds an 8-2 overall record. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 6:05 P.M. CST.