Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Some states banning mask mandates in schools also have fewest teens vaccinated

By Jacquelyn Howard, Deidre McPhillips
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

(CNN) -- As kids head back to school this month, vaccination rates among adolescents tend to be lower in states that have banned mask mandates in schools than in states that will require masks in schools, a new CNN analysis finds. About 8 million adolescents -- representing about a third...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Southern States#Cnn#Pfizer Biontech#Republican#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

COVID is "Exploding" in These 5 States

"We've got an incredibly contagious variant, the Delta variant, now spreading throughout the whole nation," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, on the "COVID: What Comes Next" podcast. "Infection numbers are going up pretty much in every state in the country, but in states that have low vaccination numbers and not a lot of public health restrictions, those numbers are exploding. And what's tragic about that is we have something that can stop, right? Which is vaccines." So where is COVID exploding exactly? Read on for the 5 states Jha mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the monkeypox virus right now?

Questions continue to circulate about the monkeypox virus and where it might be spreading throughout the country. Multiple reports suggest the monkeypox virus might be infecting people in specific areas. A Texas resident was exposed to the virus while in Nigeria, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The patient then took two flights back to Texas, stopping in Atlanta on a connecting flight.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 bans on vaccine mandates — What states have them & which might soon

Nine states have enacted 11 laws with prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a July 29 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. In six of these states, the governor has already signed the bills. In three states, the bills have passed in the House of Representative and Senate, but are awaiting the governor's final approval.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

These are the five least vaccinated states in the US right now

Nationally, slightly more than 48 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 56 percent have received at least one dose. Alabama, according to the data, has fully vaccinated the lowest percentage of its population. Five states’ vaccination rates are well above the national level, with Vermont leading...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Majority of adults call for local mask mandates: poll

A majority of adults said local, state and federal health officials should implement mask mandates for public spaces, according to a poll released Wednesday, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to wreak havoc in states across the country. A Politico-Morning Consult poll determined that 69 percent of American adults supported...
Educationdeseret.com

This state banned mask mandates. Now the governor regrets it

This spring, he signed a bill to ban mask mandates on state and local levels. This week, he regrets it. As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas from the delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to amend the ban and allow school districts to determine their own mask requirements, reported The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

These 5 figures show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is. But experts say we can turn things around

CNN — As the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations climbed and new infection numbers plummeted in spring, many Americans thought they were in for a carefree summer. But lagging vaccinations and a highly contagious new variant dragged the US back into a vicious Covid-19 surge – one that’s prompted new mask mandates and measures and still shows no signs of slowing down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy