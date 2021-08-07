Cancel
Some states banning mask mandates in schools also have fewest teens vaccinated

By Jacquelyn Howard, Deidre McPhillips
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- As kids head back to school this month, vaccination rates among adolescents tend to be lower in states that have banned mask mandates in schools than in states that will require masks in schools, a new CNN analysis finds. About 8 million adolescents -- representing about a third...

