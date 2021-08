SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kristi Wagner, of Saratoga Springs, rowed in her first Olympics for Team USA in Toyko, Japan. Wagner paired up with Gevvie Stone, an Olympic medalist from Cambridge, MA, for the double scull in the Olympic Trials. At the Olympics, the duo finished third in the semi-finals, and in fifth in the finals on Wednesday, July 28. Their time was 6 minutes and 51.98 seconds over the 1,500 meter course at the Sea Forest Waterway.