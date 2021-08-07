Cancel
NHL

Maroon throws out first pitch in St. Louis to Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith

By NHL Insider
NHL
 2 days ago

Lightning forward does the honors for his hometown Cardinals. That is one legendary battery. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon, a native of St. Louis, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cardinals game on Friday. The catcher? Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith. It doesn't get more St....

Juuse Saros
Joey Moss
Ozzie Smith
New Jersey Devils
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHL

FEATURE: Nurse solidifies future with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - Since joining the Edmonton Oilers as the seventh-overall selection in the 2013 NHL Draft, Darnell Nurse experienced an evolution in his personal and professional life. The defenceman transitioned from promising prospect to steady defender, seeing his performance elevate every season until it skyrocketed in his thrilling 2020-21...
NHL

Pageau Wins 2020-21 Bob Nystrom Award

JG Pageau wins award for leadership, hustle and dedication for first time. JG Pageau was voted as the winner of the 2020-21 Bob Nystrom Award. The recognition was voted by fans and given to the player among the New York Islanders roster who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication. Pageau...
NHL

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Kessel, Chara, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Darnell Nurse talks his new contract with the Edmonton Oilers. What led him to signing an eight-year deal and was it true that he originally wanted a four-year pact? Is there any further news on what the New York Islanders are doing? They’ve announced one deal, what about the others? Is there a trade brewing, that once completed, could bring on a series of contract announcements? Has Phil Kessel asked for a trade from the Arizona Coyotes? Finally, what does the future look like for defenseman Zdeno Chara?
NHL
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Skinner to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value of $750,000. Skinner, 22, led the American Hockey League in wins last season with 20, going 20-9-1 in 31 games with the Bakersfield Condors, including a 2.38 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts. Among AHL goalies that made at least 20 appearances last season, he ranked second in GAA and third in save percentage.
NHL

Edmonton Elks wear helmet decal to honor late Oilers legend Joey Moss

Longtime locker room assistant was mainstay for NHL and CFL teams. The Edmonton Elks wore a special helmet decal honoring the life and legacy of Joey Moss. The longtime Edmonton Oilers assistant equipment manager and locker room attendant died in October of 2020. He was 57. Moss, who had Down...
NHL

Lange Retiring from Play-By-Play, Remaining with Penguins Radio Network

Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange announced today that he will not return to the radio booth for play-by-play duties, but will remain a part of the Penguins Radio Network. Fans will continue to hear Lange's voice during radio appearances and various Penguins programming. Lange, 73, missed the...
NHL

Barry Trotz Named to Team Canada Olympic Coaching Staff

Islanders coach to be an assistant for Canadian Olympic team for Beijing 2022. New York Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz was named to Team Canada's coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Hockey Canada announced on Monday. Trotz will be an assistant to Jon Cooper, the Tampa Bay...
NHL

Bruce Cassidy Named Assistant Coach For Team Canada

BOSTON - Hockey Canada announced today, August 9, that Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy has been named an Assistant Coach of Team Canada for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Cassidy will join Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney, who was selected as an assistant General Manager for Team Canada in February. He...
NHL

Bruins look to remain contenders with additions of Ullmark, Foligno

Goalie will team with Swayman with Rask future unclear; Haula acquisition strengthens forward group. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Boston Bruins:. 2020-21 season: 33-16-7, third...
NHL

Notable NHL Captains Who Got Traded

The calendar recently turned to August, and disgruntled Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel remains on the roster. Whether or not he needs significant surgery to repair any ailments he has is not the topic of discussion these days, instead, the Sabres claim to be in control of the process. They refuse to let Eichel go for nothing, despite the relationship with their captain being all but destroyed.
NHL

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds

Pick-by-pick suggestions for each spot in early stages of standard, 12-team pool. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2021-22 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast.
NHL

Hart signs three-year, $11.9 million contract with Flyers

Goalie was restricted free agent, will make $3.98 million annually. Carter Hart signed a three-year, $11.9 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.98 million. The 22-year-old goalie was a restricted free agent after going 9-11-5 with a 3.67 goals-against average, .877...
NHL

Lange retires as voice of Penguins after 46 years

Mike Lange retired as play-by-play radio announcer of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Lange was the voice of the Penguins for 46 years. He called Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup wins in 1991, 1992, 2009, 2016 and 2017 and was given the Foster Hewitt Award for broadcasting from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 thanks to his unique style and trademark phrases including, "Slap me silly, Sidney," "Buy Sam a drink and get his dog one, too," and, "And Elvis has just left the building."
NHL

Bruins Sign Fabian Lysell To Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 9, that the team has signed forward Fabian Lysell to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $925,000. "The Bruins are excited to have signed Fabian to his first NHL contract," said Sweeney. "Fabian is...
NHL

Kuokkanen signs two-year contract with Devils

Forward to receive $3.65 million, scored 25 points as rookie last season. Janne Kuokkanen signed a two-year, $3.65 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Monday. He will receive $1.6 million the first season and $2.05 million the second season. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent,...
Miami, FL

Panthers, Miami QB King sign historic name, image, likeness agreement

As part of 'FLA Athlete' NIL program, team to partner with local student-athletes. The Florida Panthers have signed a historic deal with University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King. King's agreement is the first under the Panthers' "FLA Athlete NIL Program," designed to help college athletes profit from the use of...

