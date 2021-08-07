Dominicans Top South Korea 10-6, Win Baseball Bronze

View more in
MLB|thecomeback.com
Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation
Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Bellflower, CA|mynewsla.com
Bellflower Pitcher Helps U.S. Olympic Baseball Team to Win vs. South Korea
Anthony Gose, who was raised in Bellflower, retired all four batters he faced as the United States defeated South Korea, 4-2, Saturday in an opening round baseball game of the Tokyo Olympics. Gose was the fourth of five U.S. pitchers. He relieved former Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Edwin Jackson with...
World|Frankfort Times
Hit batters lift South Korea over Israel in Olympic baseball
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Most of the Olympics is a competition among the best in each sport. Israel's fate in its baseball debut came down to a pitcher whose last professional game was nearly 23 months ago. It didn't work out.
World|WPTV
South Korea routs Israel for baseball semifinal berth
South Korea slugged a seven-run fifth inning and got quality starting pitching from Kim Min-Woo to breeze past Israel, 11-1, in seven innings via the Olympic baseball run difference rule. Oh Ji-Hwan and Kim Hyun-Soo hit home runs against Israel pitching and four Korean hitter logged multi-RBI outings in the...
Sports|NBC San Diego
ROC Wins Women's Team Sabre Gold, South Korea Takes Bronze
The ROC has won gold in women's team sabre once again after beating France 45-41 Saturday morning. Everything was going France's way early on after Olga Nikitina beat Manon Brunet in Round 1. The French won each of the next three rounds and took two of them rather convincingly. Nikitina then stayed hot for ROC in the fifth round, though, defeating Charlotte Lembach by a score of 11-3 to completely shift the match's momentum.
Sports|Posted byUPI News
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. The win clinched the top seed...
World|cbs17
US defeats defending champ South Korea 4-2 in Olympic baseball
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) – Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick Martínez,...
MLB|blackchronicle.com
Triston Casas homers to lead U.S. baseball over South Korea
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 Saturday night to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick...
World|Metro International
Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea clinch spots in final four
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) -Japan on Monday beat the United States 7-6 with an extra-inning walkoff hit, while South Korea crushed Israel 11-1, ensuring both of the winners, at the very least, a spot in Saturday’s bronze medal game. Japan now play South Korea on Wednesday. The winner automatically advances to...
MLB|Posted byReuters
Olympics-Baseball-Japan book spot in gold-medal game, Dominican Republic to play for bronze
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) -Olympic host Japan beat South Korea on Wednesday to earn a spot in baseball’s gold-medal game and the Dominican Republic will play for the bronze. Their respective opponents will be decided by Thursday’s contest between the United States and South Korea. Wendesday’s results ensure one of the...
MLB|CBS Sports
2020 Tokyo Olympics baseball scores: Team USA advances with win over South Korea, Japan tops Mexico
Baseball is back at the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus, and the tournament in Tokyo is ongoing. Here is everything you need to know about this year's Olympic baseball tournament, and here's what you need to know about Team USA in particular. Now here's a recap of Saturday's results from Tokyo.
Sports|NBC San Diego
Japan Wins First-Ever Fencing Gold in Men's Epee, South Korea Takes Bronze
The ROC men attempted to follow the ROC women's lead and win a team gold just 24 hours removed from the women winning the team foil title. However, they couldn't stop Japan, from making Olympic history. Japan who got off to a hot start that ROC never recovered from. Japan's...
Baseball|NBC Philadelphia
U.S. Baseball to Face South Korea in Semifinal, Winner to Play Japan for Gold
The U.S. baseball team will play for a medal in Tokyo, but it's still unknown which medal that will be. Team USA (3-1) is set to face South Korea (3-2) in the knockout round semifinals, with the winner facing Japan (4-0) in the gold medal game and the loser facing Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game.
Baseball|Posted byMassLive.com
Boston Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas homers to lead Team USA to win over South Korea at Tokyo Olympics
Boston Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas blasted a two-run home run Saturday morning to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in the Opening Round (Group B) of the Tokyo Olympics. The first baseman’s blast to right field came in the fourth inning against South Korea...
MLB|teamusa.org
U.S. Baseball Team Tops South Korea To Get Gold Medal Rematch Against Japan
The U.S. baseball team celebrates at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 5, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. The U.S. baseball team put its back against the wall with a second-round loss to Japan on Aug. 2, but now will get a chance for revenge on the hosts for a gold medal after defeating South Korea 7-2 in the semifinal Thursday night at Yokohama Stadium.
Sports|dailyjournal.net
Serbia beats South Korea for women’s volleyball bronze
TOKYO — Serbia is going home with a medal in women’s volleyball for the second straight Olympics. The Serbians beat South Korea in straight sets Sunday to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. That comes five years after they won their first medal in the sport, a silver in Rio de Janeiro.
Baseball|Marietta Daily Journal
U.S. baseball remains in gold-medal hunt with win over the Dominican Republic
The United States topped the Dominican Republic 3-1 at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday to remain in contention for an Olympic gold medal in baseball. The Americans will next face the loser of Wednesday night's game between Japan and South Korea on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's gold medal game. The Dominicans will play for bronze Saturday against Thursday's loser.
Salt Lake City, UT|kslsports.com
Eddy Alvarez, USA Baseball Advance With Win Over Dominican Republic
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former SLCC star Eddy Alvarez and Team USA baseball defeated the Dominican Republic in the knockout round 3-1 on Tuesday night. It was a tough outing for Eddy Alvarez who went 0-for-4 and just struggled to get the ball in play but their defense prevailed.
MLB|MLB
Dominican Republic captures bronze in Tokyo
The Dominican Republic is your bronze medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dominicans defeated South Korea, 10-6, in a wild game to take home the third-place prize, winning their first Olympic medal in baseball. The Dominicans jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning, knocking South...
