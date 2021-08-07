Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dominicans Top South Korea 10-6, Win Baseball Bronze

By Ronald Blum, AP
kslsports.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominicans#Minor League Baseball#Win Baseball Bronze#Milb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
WorldWPTV

South Korea routs Israel for baseball semifinal berth

South Korea slugged a seven-run fifth inning and got quality starting pitching from Kim Min-Woo to breeze past Israel, 11-1, in seven innings via the Olympic baseball run difference rule. Oh Ji-Hwan and Kim Hyun-Soo hit home runs against Israel pitching and four Korean hitter logged multi-RBI outings in the...
SportsNBC San Diego

ROC Wins Women's Team Sabre Gold, South Korea Takes Bronze

The ROC has won gold in women's team sabre once again after beating France 45-41 Saturday morning. Everything was going France's way early on after Olga Nikitina beat Manon Brunet in Round 1. The French won each of the next three rounds and took two of them rather convincingly. Nikitina then stayed hot for ROC in the fifth round, though, defeating Charlotte Lembach by a score of 11-3 to completely shift the match's momentum.
Worldcbs17

US defeats defending champ South Korea 4-2 in Olympic baseball

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) – Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick Martínez,...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Triston Casas homers to lead U.S. baseball over South Korea

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 Saturday night to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick...
WorldMetro International

Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea clinch spots in final four

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) -Japan on Monday beat the United States 7-6 with an extra-inning walkoff hit, while South Korea crushed Israel 11-1, ensuring both of the winners, at the very least, a spot in Saturday’s bronze medal game. Japan now play South Korea on Wednesday. The winner automatically advances to...
MLBteamusa.org

U.S. Baseball Team Tops South Korea To Get Gold Medal Rematch Against Japan

The U.S. baseball team celebrates at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 5, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. The U.S. baseball team put its back against the wall with a second-round loss to Japan on Aug. 2, but now will get a chance for revenge on the hosts for a gold medal after defeating South Korea 7-2 in the semifinal Thursday night at Yokohama Stadium.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Serbia beats South Korea for women’s volleyball bronze

TOKYO — Serbia is going home with a medal in women’s volleyball for the second straight Olympics. The Serbians beat South Korea in straight sets Sunday to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. That comes five years after they won their first medal in the sport, a silver in Rio de Janeiro.
BaseballMarietta Daily Journal

U.S. baseball remains in gold-medal hunt with win over the Dominican Republic

The United States topped the Dominican Republic 3-1 at Yokohama Stadium on Wednesday to remain in contention for an Olympic gold medal in baseball. The Americans will next face the loser of Wednesday night's game between Japan and South Korea on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's gold medal game. The Dominicans will play for bronze Saturday against Thursday's loser.
MLBMLB

Dominican Republic captures bronze in Tokyo

The Dominican Republic is your bronze medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dominicans defeated South Korea, 10-6, in a wild game to take home the third-place prize, winning their first Olympic medal in baseball. The Dominicans jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning, knocking South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy