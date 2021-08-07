Idaho football full of energy at start of preseason practice

MOSCOW, Idaho – Grantland Rice might have been on to something with his famous Four Horsemen lead, “outlined against a blue-gray October sky.” Settings are important. At 6:11 p.m. Friday, for a season’s first practice scheduled to start at 6:30, Idaho’s football team was stacked up at the gate to the new practice turf. A rhythmic clap broke out among the players. A minute later, head coach Paul Petrino strode purposefully from the Kibbie Dome to the Vandals and motioned them to the field.