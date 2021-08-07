North Laurel’s Conner McKeehan signs with University of Virginia’s College at Wise

Gotta expand into new states for more SEC Network distribution money. The SEC is all large state universities, with the lone exception of Vanderbilt. And the SEC only has a maximum of 2 schools per state. Florida State would give them a second school in Florida, so Miami doesn't really give them much. It's a relatively small private school whose glory days of football are probably over. If I were the SEC, I'd take NC State, Virginia Tech, UNC, UVA, and West Virginia before I'd take Miami. I'd even take Duke over Miami, if Duke came as a package deal along with UNC.