Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Eunice Lee, longtime NY public defender, confirmed to 2nd Circuit

By Mike Scarcella
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRjsa_0bL5bPld00
500 Pearl Street in New York City, home to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to confirm New York lawyer Eunice Lee to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where she will become the only former federal public defender among the bench's 10 active judges.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 50-47 to approve Lee, who joins the court from the Federal Defenders of New York Inc, where she has served as an assistant defender since 2019.

She is only the second Black female to sit on the 2nd Circuit.

The Biden administration touted Lee's diversity and background as a public defender in announcing her nomination in May. Progressive groups have pressed Biden to put a greater emphasis on nominating public defenders to trial and appellate courts.

"Eunice Lee is not only an excellent lawyer, with sound judgment and a jurist's temperament, but she brings the kind of legal experience that is all too rare on the federal bench," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on Wednesday in floor remarks. "Ms. Lee spent her entire career in public service, representing criminal defendants who could not afford counsel."

So far, three judges have been confirmed to federal courts of appeal during the Biden administration. Former President Donald Trump, who made reshaping the judiciary a top priority, appointed 54 judges to these courts in his four years as president.

Lee was Biden's top pick for the 2nd Circuit, which hears appeals from New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

There are currently six Republican-appointed judges and four Democratic-appointed judges on the court.

Two other 2nd Circuit nominees are awaiting confirmation in the Senate: Myrna Pérez, a voting rights advocate at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, and Beth Robinson, a justice on the Vermont Supreme Court who would become the first openly-gay female judge on a federal appeals bench.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking Republican on the judiciary committee, questioned Lee at her June 9 confirmation hearing about what in her career as a public defender made her a good fit to handle an appellate docket packed with securities and antitrust cases and intellectual property disputes.

"Over the course of my career as an appellate litigator, I have often been confronted with topics and subject areas with which I'm not familiar," Lee said. "The experience of having to learn new topics in the context of a specific case is something I'm very familiar with."

More than 70 former prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn backed Lee's nomination.

"We believe that after a career as a public defender serving indigent clients in criminal cases, Ms. Lee would bring a unique and under-represented perspective to the job of hearing and deciding federal appeals," the former prosecutors told the judiciary committee.

Lee clerked for U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott in the Southern District of Ohio and Circuit Judge Eric Clay on the Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee joined the Office of the Appellate Defender in New York in 1998.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Beth Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#Federal Court#Circuit Judge#The U S Senate#Democratic#The 2nd Circuit#Republican#The Vermont Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Denver, COlawweekcolorado.com

Lee Confirmed to 2nd Circuit as Fourth Biden Appeals Court Judge

President Biden secured the confirmation Saturday of the fourth federal appeals court judge of his administration. The nomination of Eunice Lee to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was approved by the Senate on a 50-47 vote. Lee, who has more than two decades of experience handling appeals in...
Congress & CourtsCNN

What some progressive activists fail to realize: Democrats like their party

CNN — Mainstream Democrats have been winning a lot of big primaries in 2021. Their latest win came on Tuesday in the primary for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District special election: local legislator and party chair Shontel Brown – backed by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton – defeated Nina Turner, former co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’$2 2020 campaign.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nunes sees 'challenge' in Garland attempting to 'bury' Durham report

A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said Attorney General Merrick Garland "seems to be kind of a puppet for the Left." The "challenge," he added, is whether Garland will "bury the report."
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Congress Weighs First District Court Expansion Since 1990 (1)

Bipartisan, bicameral bill would add 77 seats seems more likely to pass but delayed. House Democrats’ bill would add 203 seats, offers immediate relief but is partisan. Competing congressional proposals to add federal judgeships give the judiciary a chance for its first comprehensive slate of trial court seats since then-Sen. Joe Biden spearheaded the last change decades ago.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What Biden, Schumer, McConnell, Sinema and Portman learned from BIF

BREAKING: Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN weighs in on Congress’ handling of the debt ceiling. “In recent years Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support,” Yellen said in a statement. “In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to do their duty three times. Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

WilmerHale's Paul Wolfson, Supreme Court vet, heads to DOJ

(Reuters) - A leading U.S. Supreme Court advocate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr is heading to the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C., to serve with Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, according to two people familiar with the move. Paul Wolfson's departure from Wilmer was revealed on Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy