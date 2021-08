Gomber (8-5) secured the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven. The southpaw continued his strong first campaign with Colorado, notching his sixth quality start in his past nine outings. The only runs he allowed in the contest came on yet another homer off the bat of Shohei Ohtani. Gomber lowered his ERA to 3.69 with the effective appearance while picking up his fifth win his past six starts. His next outing is tentatively slated to come at San Diego on Sunday.