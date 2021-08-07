Cancel
Miami, FL

RECRUITING ALERT: 4-Star LB Travious Lathan Commits To West Virginia

By WVUNite
smokingmusket.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountaineers continue their ascent to a Top 25 recruiting class and this time they hauled in one of their top targets at linebacker in Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) standout Travious Lathan. Lathan, who stands 6’-2” and 200 pounds, held over 20 Power 5 offers including notable titans like LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and LBU (Penn State Nittany Lions).

