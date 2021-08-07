The Latest: Coach Bill Cowher enters the Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. The steely jaw. That's the physical feature that seemed to define Bill Cowher. Of course, when you win a Super Bowl, coach a contending team for 15 seasons and develop some of the most talented players of the era, there is so much more. And Cowher's entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class proves it.