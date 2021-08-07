Cancel
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers reach $15M deal covering 2022, ’23

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Infielder Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers agreed Saturday to a $15 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and 2023.

Schoop is hitting .289 a team-best 64 RBIs. His 18 homers are tied with Eric Haase for the club lead.

Schoop gets $7.5 million annually under the new deal, and he has the right to opt out after the 2022 season to become a free agent.

The 29-year-old agreed in February to a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers, down from $6.1 million last year, which resulted in prorated pay of $2,259,259 for the 60-game season.

Schoop is a nine-year big league veteran with a .262 average, 159 homers and 479 RBIs for Baltimore (2013-18), Milwaukee (2018), Minnesota (2019) and Detroit (2020-21). He was an All-Star in 2017.

