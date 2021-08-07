Listen To This Soothing “Crimson Loftwing” Cover

Cadence of Hyrule was the game that constantly took me by surprise, from the first time it was announced as a rhythm-based adventure set in Hyrule to the first time I got my hands on it and had all my doubts cast aside. Although perhaps an obstacle that some never quite got used to, the gameplay came naturally to me. Being a former musician, sticking to the beat was never a problem as long as I could hear the music, which from just the first trailer proved to be a masterful remix of many Zelda tunes that we know and love.