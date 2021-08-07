Cancel
Listen To This Soothing “Crimson Loftwing” Cover

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever dreamed of having an animal companion that could fly you anywhere? If you love Skyward Sword, you probably have dreamed having a Loftwing; the mythical birds that are bonded with each member of Skyloft. The designers of Skyward Sword included some great detail in the design of each Loftwing. Each Loftwing includes some component of its human companion. For example, Zelda’s Loftwing includes a gold belt that matches Zelda’s belt. Groose’s Loftwing shared a similar hair style with its human counterpart. Finally, Link is bonded with the rare Crimson Loftwing, which sets up a story reason for why the bird will be depicted on the iconic Hylian shield.

Since I was a child, I have always loved the sound of violins and basses. Their versatility as they switch between quick, fast-paced notes to create a happy and playful mood before breaking your heart with long, slow-held notes is astounding. This incredible ability is showcased in the way only Zelda can in the Hyrule Symphony’s “The Legend of Zelda” Medley.

