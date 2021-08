SPEARMAN — If you make the 90-minute drive from Amarillo up north to Spearman, you'll be treated to a few shiny jewels in the town of about 3,300 people. Head over to the high school football field and a brand-new turf field will greet you, laid down just this month ahead of the new season. The alternating shades of green give a beautiful contrast to the purple splattered across the field.