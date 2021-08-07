NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul expects rookie OLB Joe Tryon to be a “difference-maker” for Tampa Bay’s defense this season. “Joe is going to be amazing,” Pierre-Paul said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s doing stuff that I’m looking at and thinking, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve known that when I was a rookie.’ He’s doing amazing stuff out there. Me and [Shaq Barrett] were just talking about him on the sideline while watching him go at it with the tools. I told Shaq, ‘He’s going to be the difference-maker for us.’ He’s been moving since day one when he got here. From there to now, he’s been moving tremendously. He just has to stay on his feet. I had that problem myself.”