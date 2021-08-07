Cancel
NFL

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

By Nate Bouda
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul expects rookie OLB Joe Tryon to be a “difference-maker” for Tampa Bay’s defense this season. “Joe is going to be amazing,” Pierre-Paul said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s doing stuff that I’m looking at and thinking, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve known that when I was a rookie.’ He’s doing amazing stuff out there. Me and [Shaq Barrett] were just talking about him on the sideline while watching him go at it with the tools. I told Shaq, ‘He’s going to be the difference-maker for us.’ He’s been moving since day one when he got here. From there to now, he’s been moving tremendously. He just has to stay on his feet. I had that problem myself.”

NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears LB Khalil Mack emphasized the importance of everyone on the defense playing together. “The thing about a team sport is everybody’s got to carry each other,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s about everybody being of one accord and everybody doing what it takes to win ballgames, whether it’s them scoring 17 points or 14 or 12 or us shutting another team out. Whatever it takes to win a ballgame is definitely what we’ve got to step up and be able to do on defense.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is attempting to rehabilitate his career following mental health disorders and substance abuse that he was using to cope with situations. Entering his seventh season in the NFL, the veteran DE feels more prepared and equipped to deal with the challenges ahead of him, but he’s quick to make sure he’s not getting ahead of himself.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLthespun.com

ESPN Analyst Names “Biggest Threat” To Buccaneers In NFC

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are widely considered favorites to win the NFC this year and among favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions. But one ESPN analyst has a surprise pick for who could knock them off their throne. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky argued that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Colts Worked Out Seven Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out seven players on Saturday. Cole, 26, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender.
NFLBig Blue View

NFC East Final Standings

#4 Philadelphia Eagles. They have too many questions, a new QB, getting older and it's just not their year. #3 Washington: No one doubts their Defensive potential and that should keep them in a lot of games, but in the end as Fitzmagic crawls across the finish line he won't be able to drag the rest.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Returns to practice

Brown (knee) is participating in team drills Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Brown was held out of practice Sunday and Monday before progressing to individual drills Tuesday. He's coming back from a minor knee procedure in May, with a quick return to team work suggesting he's made a full recovery. The 33-year-old wideout will team up with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to give quarterback Tom Brady one of the best receiver groups in the league.
NFL247Sports

Buccaneers Begin Title Defense

Pete Prisco discusses how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to defend their Super Bowl title in the new NFL season.
NFLngscsports.com

NFL News and Notes: A Look at the NFC West in 2021

With the Super Bowl 55 loss the Chiefs suffered, the division shows some hope for the three other teams. Many have Denver as a dark-horse Super Bowl team while the new Las Vegas Raiders are eager to make the NFL playoffs they missed last year. The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to play catch up with their new quarterback.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers GM John Lynch said the team is over a 90 percent vaccination rate. (Matt Barrows) Lynch added DE Dee Ford is in a good place after neck and back issues last year: “We feel like we have a good handle on it now. … It’s a cautiously optimistic approach.” (Matt Maiocco)
NFLallfans.co

Heller’s Five Bold Predictions: NFC North

NFL fans rejoice, the 2021 season is just on the horizon. It’s the last month without football until March. Regardless of what team they root for, they widely remain optimistic that this is their year. Even the most pessimistic fans are hopeful enough, besides their team has yet to lose a game this season.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice Tuesday

Godwin (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports. Laine adds that Godwin looked very good over the first two days of camp, so physical injury doesn't appear to be the explanation for Tuesday's absence. However, the fifth-year wideout isn't dealing with any COVID-related issues either, as Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times relayed that Godwin was present as an observer but without a helmet.
NFLsportswar.com

NO Saints.......

Plays in a dome with a talented team and TB has left Chmpaville for whereever Gisele tells him he should be at.... NO could easily add 3-4years to his playing career.
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers’ Brady in Midseason Form

The Buccaneers hit the practice fields Tuesday in preparation for the 2021 season. I think it’s safe to say quarterback Tom Brady is in midseason form. Brady, the guy who “can’t throw the deep ball”, hit wide receiver Cyril Grayson on a deep touchdown pass to a thunderous applause. The...
NFLNBC Sports

Buccaneers sign Chidi Okeke

Tampa Bay has a new offensive lineman. The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Chidi Okeke. Okeke spent the 2019 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad but was not on a team in 2020. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State. He spent also spent time with Washington and Kansas City in 2019.

