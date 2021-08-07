Cancel
Rockland, ME

Katharine Cartwright’s ‘Mindscapes’ on exhibit in Port Clyde

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT CLYDE — The Port Clyde Art Gallery announces an exhibition entitled “Mindscapes” by Spruce Head artist Katharine Cartwright from August 7 through September 6. Inspiration for this series of works executed in India ink stems entirely from the imagination of the artist and depicts the simple elegance of the simplified landscape that transcends reality. Cartwright’s work has been featured in numerous national and international exhibitions as well as art journals and videos. Locally, she is known for her work on the mural on the façade of the MidCoast School of Technology in Rockland, according to the Gallery, in a news release.

