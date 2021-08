Seager went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 8-6 loss to Houston on Tuesday. Seager took Astros starter Lance McCullers deep to right for his 20th home run in the first but was quiet in his other four at-bats. The veteran third baseman has now recorded exactly one hit in six of his last seven games and his average hasn't deviated more than four points in either direction from its current .217 since June 17.