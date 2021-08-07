Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Harris English in the third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole. In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.www.pgatour.com
