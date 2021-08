MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers. During a final-round 74 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that saw him drop from a share of second place into a tie for eighth, DeChambeau was taunted with calls of “Brooksy!” as he played the back nine at TPC Southwind. At one point, on the 12th green, a security guard told the group that he’d take a heightened interest in the hecklers, but it didn’t appear as though any fan was tossed.