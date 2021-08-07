Cancel
Iowa County, WI

Tornado Warning issued for Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL IOWA COUNTY At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles east of Dodgeville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Barneveld and Blue Mound St Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

