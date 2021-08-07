Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Hough, or 10 miles southeast of Wilburton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone and Hough. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH