EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

The euro got hammered during the trading session on Friday as interest rates in the United States rallied quite significantly. The market has been drifting lower for a while, and as a result, the market was already “leaning in that direction.” The size of the candlestick is rather interesting, as we have seen a lot of selling pressure through the day and then closed at the bottom of a larger range. The 1.1750 level is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention considering how we have bounced from there and it has offered support.