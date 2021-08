The Diamondbacks announced they’ve released veteran outfielder Josh Reddick. He had been designated for assignment last week. A release was the anticipated outcome once Arizona bumped Reddick from the 40-man roster. The 34-year-old has more than enough big-league service to reject an outright assignment, and the rebuilding Diamondbacks are long past focusing on the 2021 season. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic wrote last week that Reddick’s designation was part of a broader organizational plan to give some more run to younger players as the front office looks for more information about who could comprise the Diamondbacks' core in future years.