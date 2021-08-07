Two Pierz residents killed in car accident south of Little Falls
Two Pierz residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Little Falls, Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Margaret Caroline Schmitz, 85, Pierz, and Loren Michael Schmitz, 46, Pierz, both died as a result of injuries sustained when their vehicle was T-boned by a northbound vehicle on Highway 10. All four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.www.hometownsource.com
