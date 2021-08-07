Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Falls, MN

Two Pierz residents killed in car accident south of Little Falls

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Pierz residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Little Falls, Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Margaret Caroline Schmitz, 85, Pierz, and Loren Michael Schmitz, 46, Pierz, both died as a result of injuries sustained when their vehicle was T-boned by a northbound vehicle on Highway 10. All four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Pierz, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Pierz, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Royalton, MN
Pierz, MN
Accidents
Royalton, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Webster, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Seatbelts#Chi St Gabriel#The Highway Patrol#Lincoln Aviator#Brandl Motors#Buick#Volvo#Mayo Clinic Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said it had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 1

Community Policy