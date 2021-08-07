Cancel
Madden NFL 22 Posts Community Feedback & More Gridiron Notes

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports has released the news from their community feedback to the playtest versions of Madden NFL 22, along with some new Gridiron Notes. The team had a number of takeaways for the game and some of the improvements they're going to be making, which you can read about here. Meanwhile, we have a sample of the new set of Gridiron Notes about the game, which you can check out here, as they reveal more about the features coming to the game.

