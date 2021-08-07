Madden NFL 22 Posts Community Feedback & More Gridiron Notes

EA Sports has released the news from their community feedback to the playtest versions of Madden NFL 22, along with some new Gridiron Notes. The team had a number of takeaways for the game and some of the improvements they're going to be making, which you can read about here. Meanwhile, we have a sample of the new set of Gridiron Notes about the game, which you can check out here, as they reveal more about the features coming to the game.