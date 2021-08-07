Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Strangest Phantom Lady Adventure of the Golden Age, at Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a seven-issue start as a funny animal title, Victor Fox company Fox Features Syndicate transformed its All Top Comics series into the kind of content it has become best known for to collectors in the decades since. The title is best remembered today for its jungle girl-centric content featuring the likes of Rulah and Jo-Jo (who was of course not a jungle girl himself, but had adventures with plenty of characters who were), along with stellar content from the likes of artists Jack Kamen and Matt Baker. But the series has quite a bit more going for it than that, with the inclusion of typically stand-out Blue Beetle and Phantom Lady stories as well. And as it happens, the Phantom Lady story in All Top Comics #10 by legendary artist Matt Baker is one of the most unusual stories featuring the character during the Golden Age. There's a copy of All Top Comics #10 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1948) CGC FN+ 6.5 Cream to off-white pages featuring this weird and wonderfully historic story up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Golden Age#The Phantom#Heritage Auctions#Fox Features Syndicate#Top Comics#Vf 8 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Underappreciate Run of Lady Luck from Quality Comics, at Auction

The Golden Age comic book character Lady Luck is the creation of comics legend Will Eisner and artist Chuck Mazoujian. Mazouzian made his comics debut with the cover of Marvel Mystery Comics #2, and by the next year was working on Lady Luck for Will Eisner's The Spirit newspaper sections. That backup series was soon taken over by artists including Nick Cardy and Klaus Nordling, and many of those stories were reprinted in Smash Comics #42-85 (April 1943 through October 1949). But when the Smash Comics title became Lady Luck with the December 1949 cover-dated issue, the brief new series featured new covers by Gill Fox, and new Lady Luck stories by Nordling and Fred Schwab. The series only lasted for five issues, but you can get four of the issues from Quality Comics' Lady Luck series up for auction in this today's session of the 2021 August 1-2 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122131 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Chill Chatter of ACG's Skeleton Hand #1, Up for Auction

In a recent post regarding Adventures into the Unknown from publisher ACG (American Comics Group), we noted that the title was a vastly underrated comic book series because it is regarded as the first ongoing American comic book horror series, launching several months before other publishers began to ease into horror-focused titles, and about a year and a half before EC Comics' horror titles began in earnest. The horror comic book field would soon become very crowded. By the time ACG launched Skeleton Hand in mid-1952, the genre had exploded in comics. The month that this new series hit the newsstands, there were already about 40 horror comic book titles being published (out of a total industry output of over 280 titles), and ACG already had three horror series in publication. But they had something a little different in mind for this new series. An interesting historical hook into the state of the industry at that time, there's a copy of Skeleton Hand #1 (ACG, 1952) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction

As part of this weekend's Comic Books Select Auction #122132 at Heritage Auctions, they have a copy of Marvel Comics' first Masters Of The Universe comic book. Part of Marvel's Star Comics line, it was aimed at younger readers, all of which have grown up into people telling Kevin Smith how awful his Masters Of The Universe Netflix series is on social media, for pretty much accurately recreating the vibe of the original series, with a couple of twists and turns along the way. Currently with bids of $360,
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium

I guess this is proof that if you wait long enough, anything becomes valuable, even X-Men #1. As part of this weekend's August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 at Heritage Auctions, they have a copy of Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's X-Men #1, which holds the Guinness Book Of World Records' best-selling comic book of all time, around eight million copies. But despite for decades certain comic books having supporting walls held up by long boxes full of over-orders of the comic book, a CGC 9.8 X-Men #1 currently has bis of $74 and with a day to go, ending on Sunday, the 8th of August, will easily sell for over $100. Still, some people have tried to get more for it in the past.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Teenage Drama of Al Feldstein's Sunny and Junior, Up for Auction

Al Feldstein is best known for his legendary association with EC Comics, as a writer, artist, and editor on a wide variety of material, and as the editor of Mad from 1956 to 1985. But before then, he made his mark on a tried and true comics genre staple of a different kind. In 1947, Fox Features Syndicate was looking to do a knock-off of the incredibly popular Archie Comics concept, and Feldstein obliged with the titles Sunny and Junior — both of which featured slightly racier versions of the now-legendary teenage drama of Riverdale. An important moment in the career of one of comics history's most important and influential creators, there's a great example of this material in Sunny #13 (Fox, 1948) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages featuring both Sunny and Junior content up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Captain America's Greatest Test in Strange Tales #114, Up for Auction

Last week, we discussed some of the details surrounding the fan reaction to the Silver Age revival of Captain America in Avengers #4, cover-dated March 1964. But if you're a fairly knowledgeable Silver Age Marvel collector, you know that's only part of the story. Captain America actually returned for the Silver Age in the Human Torch story in Strange Tales #114, about four months prior to that… sort of. That Captain America was not the real Steve Rogers at all, but rather one of the Human Torch's villains named the Acrobat posing as Cap in order to commit crimes. At the end of the story, Stan Lee explains in a caption blurb: "You guessed it! This story was really a test to see if you too would like Captain America to return. As usual, your letters will give us the answer!" And while there are sadly no letter columns that give us a taste of the reaction to Strange Tales #114, it turns out that this issue was every bit as important as the subsequent fanfare about Avengers #4 would lead us to believe. There's a nice, high-grade example of the pre-return of Captain America for the Silver Age in Strange Tales #114 (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Surviving the Future in Crossed+100 1 Signed by Alan Moore, at Auction

One of the most fascinating aspects of Alan Moore's work on the Crossed+100 series is his thoughts on how humanity could survive in this future. As he told Bleeding Cool in 2014, "One of the most powerful things in the book in as far as I've written it so far, is the reflection from this kind of imagined future glass of ourselves and our own culture. What would we look like through their eyes? What would seem to them to be fruitless, pointless, extravagant, useless, destructive, from the point of view of where they happen to be?" The series attempts to answer those questions, and there's a rare signed copy of the debut of Moore's vision of this infection-ravaged world a century into the future in Crossed + One Hundred #1 Gold Foil Green Leather Edition – Signature Series: Alan Moore (Avatar Press, 2014) CGC MT 10.0 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Upstaged, a Nonbinary Graphic Novel by My Little Pony's Robin Easter

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic comic book artist and creator of the Webtoon strip Humdrum, Robin Easter, has seen their debut middle-grade graphic novel Upstaged picked up by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. Upstaged sees Ashton, a nonbinary stagehand, struggle to confess their feelings to their best friend Ivy during their last summer at theatre camp.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Wild Worlds of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction

We've talked about the weird and wonderful world of the comic books from publisher Harry "A" Chesler a few times here recently, particularly the Dynamic Comics issues featuring Dr. Doom, and those wild Gus Ricca covers among others. But much of the rest of the Chesler line was equally amazing, and the Punch Comics series was one of the best of those. This is a tough-to-get series with Chesler's hallmark shock and awe covers by the likes of Ricca, Charles Sultan, and Paul Gattuso and interiors by Jack Cole, George Tuska, and others as well. There's a rare chance to get 10 issues of Punch Comics up for auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Sundays 2021 Reveals – Rocky, Jingle All the Way, and Loki

FunKon has come to an end and Funko has not only added some new Pop to our collection but left us with some upcoming reveals. We have rounded up some of the upcoming releases in one place with three new franchises coming to life right out of your screens. Starting us off first is the hit holiday film Jingle All The Way as Turboman, Howard, Myron and more come to life in glorious Pops form. We will also see brand new Pops coming to shelves with a new updated design for some of your favorite Rocky characters witH Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed ready to go toe to toe once again. Lastly we are getting a new reveal for the hist Disney+ series Loki with someone very special from the series finale. The whole set of announcements consists of:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels

Scholastic has acquired publishing rights to two licensed mystery-solving licenses, the YouTube franchise Spy Ninjas and the murder-mystery game Hunt A Killer. And among other things, they will be turning them into comic books. Spy Ninjas with 400 million monthly views and more 38 million subscribers gets more than one...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Uncle Sam as a Superhero in National Comics, Up for Auction

The origin of American national icon Uncle Sam is more mysterious than one might believe. There were theories about the origin of the name as a personification of the U.S. government as early as 1816. But such origin stories changed with the times. Fifteen years later, a completely different explanation of the name made the rounds, and these were certainly not the only theories. It's unlikely that the 1830 era version of the matter is correct — even though it has largely come to be the accepted history in recent decades. I've dabbled a bit in this research myself, and think it has the earmarks of a solvable problem as more historical publications and documents become digitized. That aside, Uncle Sam has long been a figure used in cartoon and illustrative art. Legendary artists like Thomas Nast and James Montgomery Flagg have made their marks on this iconic figure, and they were far from the only ones to do so. It was inevitable that Uncle Sam would enter the comic book field as WWII approached, where he was adapted for this purpose for Quality Comics title National Comics by Will Eisner along with artists like Lou Fine and Reed Crandall among others. There's a chance to get several issues of the series including National Comics #1 at auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batgirl Alone in Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #3

Batgirl can't seem to catch a break in Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. First, Batman is totally trying to ditch her. And now, another vigilante, The Huntress, is looking to beat her to taking revenge on her target. The world of Batman: The Animated Series continues some more in this mini-series. Check out the preview below.
Musicloudersound.com

The Darkness: the story behind the Permission To Land artwork

The first meeting between sleeve designer Bruce Brand and soon-to-be-huge Lowestoft rockers The Darkness took place over a pint in a north London boozer. “I think it was 2003,” remembers Brand. “They were on the Must Destroy independent label at the time, and they were looking for someone to do the cover for their debut. It was an ‘eleventh hour’ kind of thing. They already had the photos [shot by Patrick Ford], but for some reason they hadn’t found anyone to compile it all. So I met them down the pub in Camden.
Applekiss951.com

LIST: 5 of the Strangest and Scariest Facts of August 2

Ready for some August 2nd facts? Welcome to August my friends. A new month means we are ready to learn some old facts. The world is such a strange and somewhat scary place full of history. Every morning I wake up grateful for the day and wonder what strangeness is...
MusicMTV

Soundtrack Captured Teen Pop's Golden Age

A couple years ago, after a cozy movie night at home, the former teen pop singer Myra’s daughter grabbed her mother’s hands. They had just finished watching The Princess Diaries, which ends with Myra’s glittering 2001 single, “Miracles Happen (When You Believe),” playing in a ballroom as protagonist Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi spins around in joy after formally accepting her role as princess of Genovia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy